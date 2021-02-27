CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE:CMS opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.