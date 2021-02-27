CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 20,443 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 143.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.06% of The St. Joe worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The St. Joe by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.