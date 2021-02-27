CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.63.

ZM opened at $373.61 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.86 billion, a PE ratio of 478.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

