CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after acquiring an additional 43,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

VV opened at $178.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.90. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $186.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

