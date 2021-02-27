CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 116.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Chegg by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,463,000 after buying an additional 257,785 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 228.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after buying an additional 1,751,007 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Chegg by 88.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after buying an additional 560,116 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 33.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,717,000 after buying an additional 289,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chegg by 70.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after buying an additional 327,649 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $99,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,849.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $173,481.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 155,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,940,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,042 shares of company stock valued at $42,405,155 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.