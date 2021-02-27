CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

Shares of DKNG opened at $61.53 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.