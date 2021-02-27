CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $221.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.53. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $1,238,314.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at $10,783,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,872 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,000. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

