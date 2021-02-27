CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 210.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,292 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after acquiring an additional 453,990 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,846,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 250,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The AES by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after acquiring an additional 911,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The AES by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after acquiring an additional 203,152 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

AES stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

