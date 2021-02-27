CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 18,830 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $176.27 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $182.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.01 and its 200 day moving average is $160.37.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

