CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 54,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,387,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,227 shares of company stock worth $15,032,241. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

GPN opened at $197.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

