CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cango at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cango alerts:

Shares of CANG opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. Cango Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.