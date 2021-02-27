CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $251,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,928.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Insiders sold 24,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $155.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

