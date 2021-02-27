CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.29. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.47.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

