CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. FMR LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $70,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $56,060,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $56,060,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $47,130,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.68.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $93.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.