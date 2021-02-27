CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC increased its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 148.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 210.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth $972,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Crocs by 27.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 88,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,246 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

