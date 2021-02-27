CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,158 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.32.

United Rentals stock opened at $297.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $321.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

