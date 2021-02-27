CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 7,707 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of The India Fund worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in The India Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

