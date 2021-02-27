CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $101.32 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $125.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.11.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.