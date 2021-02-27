CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 10,299 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $255.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.29 and its 200-day moving average is $281.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.