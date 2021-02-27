CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 24,565 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,565 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 687,828 shares of company stock worth $45,985,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

SCCO opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.65. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.