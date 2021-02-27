CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 36,495 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,890 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 36,495 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Halliburton by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,471 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,165 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 212,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $21.83 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

