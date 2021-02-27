CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 9,475 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 87,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

