CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.65.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.15. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $2,493,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,256,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,739 shares of company stock worth $25,789,241 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

