CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $107.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

