CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $161.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,616 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,399. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

