Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.42. Ciena posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $89,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $40,572.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,513 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Ciena by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.17. 1,238,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,745. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45.

Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

