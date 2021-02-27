Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,955 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Cinemark worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. MKM Partners lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barrington Research raised Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $22.45 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

