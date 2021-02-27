Cipher (CPR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $97,719.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $45,443.03 and $97,719.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cipher Profile

Cipher is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

