Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.83. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,408 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 731,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,739,000 after buying an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $844,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 86,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 256,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,824,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,062,711. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.