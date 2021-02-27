Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

CSCO opened at $44.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $189.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,530 shares of company stock worth $1,412,408. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

