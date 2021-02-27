Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Garland Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 162,171 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 4.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 156,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 479,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,474,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 89,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,408 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

