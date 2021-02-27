Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,530 shares of company stock worth $1,412,408. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.