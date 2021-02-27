Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stake Lowered by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.79% of Citi Trends worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 62.3% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 254,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $22,725,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter worth $3,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company.

CTRN stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $86.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $107,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

