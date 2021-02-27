Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.96

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.21. Citizens shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 98,938 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $325.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 251.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Citizens by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Citizens by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

