ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,909 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,263 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $145.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

