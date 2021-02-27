ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,494 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of i3 Verticals worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -830.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIIV. Raymond James upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens began coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

