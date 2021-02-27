ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,771 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Natera worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $4,200,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $116.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $8,653,546.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,529,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,115 shares of company stock worth $15,192,365 in the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

