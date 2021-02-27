ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Omnicell worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Omnicell by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $126.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $137.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

