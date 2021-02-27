ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,289 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE:APAM opened at $47.50 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

