ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,870.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,776,127 shares of company stock worth $134,714,295. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

WMS opened at $110.02 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.