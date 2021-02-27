ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,714 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Burney Co. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

