ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,662 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $3,433,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,209 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

ARWR opened at $79.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,268.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,417,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,914 shares of company stock worth $20,634,901. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

