ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after purchasing an additional 768,315 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,574,000 after purchasing an additional 725,649 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Baidu by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 575,332 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,814,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.32.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $283.46 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.69.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

