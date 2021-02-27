ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RARE. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

RARE stock opened at $141.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 43,743 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,002 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.