ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 29,410.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,057 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of The Providence Service worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,169,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 447,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,581,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 383,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,592,000 after buying an additional 54,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 4th quarter valued at $17,398,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

PRSC stock opened at $128.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2,137.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Providence Service Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $156.30.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

