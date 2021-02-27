ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 243.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 48.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $42.43 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.