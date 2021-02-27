ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

NYSE CHCT opened at $43.83 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

