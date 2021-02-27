ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,445 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of FormFactor worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in FormFactor by 271.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FormFactor by 20.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in FormFactor by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $45.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

