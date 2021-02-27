ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after buying an additional 253,166 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of AVTR opened at $27.87 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 232.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 680,674 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.