ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 225,563.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $219.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.59. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $156.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

